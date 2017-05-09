Bahrain sends first civilian case to military court

Bahrain has referred its first civilian case to a military court following a constitutional amendment approved by the king last month, Amnesty International said Tuesday.



Public prosecutors have transferred the case against Fadhel Radhi, who was arrested in September 2016 and has been held incommunicado since, to a military court, a statement by the London-based rights group said.



Radhi is the first civilian reported to be referred to military justice since the king on April 3 formally approved a constitutional amendment granting military courts the right to try civilians.



However, the Public Prosecution Office contacted Radhi's family early Tuesday to inform them his case had been transferred to a military court, the rights group said.

...