Abbas: I’m ready to meet with Netanyahu

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday he was ready to meet Israel's prime minister as part of peace efforts by Donald Trump, who is expected to visit the Palestinian territories "soon".



Abbas met the U.S. president in Washington last week for their first face-to-face talks.



One of Trump's top advisers, Jason Greenblatt, held wide-ranging talks with both Israelis and Palestinians during a visit in March.



In his comments Tuesday, the 82-year-old Abbas did not mention whether he would stick to previous Palestinian preconditions for talks with Netanyahu.



Netanyahu has said he is ready to meet Abbas at any time as long as it is without preconditions, but Palestinians say years of negotiations with the Israelis have not ended the occupation.



Netanyahu leads what is seen as the most right-wing government in Israeli history, while Abbas is unpopular among Palestinians and may face difficulty in making significant compromises.

...