Haftar is allied with the internationally recognized Parliament in eastern Libya and at odds with the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.



Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi.



Militant groups in Benghazi, 1,000 kilometers east of Tripoli, include the Revolutionary Shura Council of Benghazi, an alliance of Islamist militias among them suspected members of Daesh (ISIS) and the Al-Qaeda-linked Ansar al-Sharia.

...