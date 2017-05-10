Iraqi forces chip away at last Daesh-held districts in Mosul

Fly-blown corpses of Daesh (ISIS) militants littered the streets of a district in Mosul Tuesday as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces chipped away at the last remaining handful of districts under the militants' control. Seven months into the campaign to recapture Iraq's second-largest city, government forces say it is now in its final phase after opening a new front in the northwest of Mosul last week and gaining ground in several districts there.



Hundreds of families streamed out of Harmat, 17 Tammuz and other front-line districts, joining an exodus of 435,000 people who have been displaced from the western half of Mosul since Iraqi forces began attacking it in February, according to U.N. figures.



The aim was to goad Iraqi forces into striking the house and thereby turn civilians against them.



Gen. Mahdi Abbas Abdallah of the Rapid Response Division said Tuesday.

