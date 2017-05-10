U.S. OKs arms for Syrian Kurds despite Turkish objections

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it would arm Syria's Kurdish fighters "as necessary" to recapture the key Daesh (ISIS) stronghold of Raqqa, despite intense opposition from NATO ally Turkey, which sees the Kurds as terrorists.



The U.S. sees the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces as its most effective battlefield partner against Daesh in northern and eastern Syria.



In Denmark earlier Tuesday, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said he had useful discussions with Turkey and described the two countries as working out differences over a U.S. alliance with Syrian Kurds in fighting Daesh militants.



The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media said the Syrian army and its allies have completed the first phase of an operation aimed at securing the Syrian-Iraqi border, advancing some 45 kilometers and seizing the Al-Sabe Biyar area and two hills.The



Four Syrian refugees were shot and wounded Monday in a fight over aid delivered to the remote and desolate Rukban camp, near the Jordanian border, an aid official and a Syrian activist said.

