Palestinians seek to boycott Pizza Hut over hunger strike ‘mockery’

Palestinians called for a boycott of Pizza Hut Tuesday after the company's franchise in Israel was accused of mocking hunger-striking prisoners.



Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are currently on hunger strike over their conditions.



Barghouti, a senior member of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement and a highly popular figure among Palestinians, is serving five life sentences over his role in the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising.



Israeli authorities say 894 Palestinian prisoners have kept up the strike, though Palestinian officials say it is more than 1,000 .



Some 850,000 Palestinians have been incarcerated since the Israel's occupation of their territories 50 years ago, Palestinian leaders say.

