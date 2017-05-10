Iranians will vote for progress despite Trump: VP

Iranians will vote to keep opening up to the world despite the "climate of tension" created by U.S. President Donald Trump, vice president and election candidate Eshaq Jahangiri vowed in an interview with AFP.



Trump's threats have scared off global banks and investors, Jahangiri said, but he remains confident other parties to the nuclear deal in Europe, Russia and China will not allow it to collapse.



A key test will be whether Trump agrees to continue suspending sanctions against Iran -- which he is scheduled to do over the next two months.



The most pressing challenge for the current government has been the economy, which is Jahangiri's portfolio.



Rampant inflation has been tamed, but the government has struggled to boost growth beyond the oil sector, and foreign trade deals are held up by the chaotic state of Iran's banks and fears the U.S. may reimpose sanctions.

...