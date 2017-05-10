Yemen strongman Saleh open to negotiations with Saudi Arabia

Yemen's ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh is open to negotiations with rival Saudi Arabia, two years into a deadly war between Saleh's Houthi rebel allies and the Saudi-backed government.



Saleh however reiterated his rejection of the government of internationally recognized President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi and said Saudi Arabia would have to find "new leadership".



Saleh, who survived an assassination attempt in 2011, has repeatedly said he was open to talks with Saudi Arabia.



The president himself mainly resides in Saudi Arabia.

...