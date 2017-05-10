Gunfire in flashpoint Saudi Shiite town: residents

Gunfire sounded in a flashpoint Saudi Arabian town Wednesday as authorities moved on a neighborhood slated for redevelopment, residents said.



A resident reported gunfire around the old section of Awamiya, known as Almosara, and said children were not able to sit their school exams.



On Wednesday, a second resident reported that authorities had sealed off roads in the area.



Awamiya, a town of 30,000 in the Shiite-majority Qatif district, was the home of Nimr al-Nimr, a Shiite cleric put to death in January last year for "terrorism".

