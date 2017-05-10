Wife of Palestinian hunger striker wants pope to intervene

The wife of the leader of a hunger strike by hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails has written to Pope Francis calling on him to intervene "before it is too late".



The hunger strike began on April 17, led by Barghouti, who is serving five life sentences over his role in the second Palestinian intifada.



Israeli authorities say 894 Palestinian prisoners have kept up the strike, though Palestinian officials say it is more than 1,000 .



Palestinian prisoners have mounted repeated hunger strikes, but rarely on such a scale.

...