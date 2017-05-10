'No question' of breaking EU ties: Turkey

It is out of the question for Turkey to break off relations with the EU and it will press ahead with its membership bid, Turkish EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik said Wednesday.



EU ties with Turkey have been strained to breaking point by a massive crackdown following a failed July coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and were tested again after a referendum last month gave him increased powers.



But Celik insisted none of this should be allowed to stand in the way of improved relations and ultimate membership of the bloc.



The minister repeated that Turkey faced a major terrorist threat but had got through the coup attempt with "a democratic self confidence".

