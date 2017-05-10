Anglican head backs Trump's Israeli-Palestinian peace effort

The leader of the world's Anglicans on Wednesday backed US President Donald Trump's bid for fresh peace talks between Israel and Palestinians, saying "determined leadership" could tip the balance towards a resolution.



Speaking near the end of a 12-day trip to Israel, the Palestinian territories and Jordan, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said Trump would be "in my prayers" when he visits the region later this month and attempts to restart the moribund peace process.



The Islamist movement, which runs Gaza, is considered a terrorist organization by Israel, and both sides reject direct negotiations.



Welby did not meet with Hamas officials during a trip to the Gaza Strip, but said there may be a time when it is necessary to speak to them directly.

