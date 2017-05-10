S.Sudan's sacked army chief quits Juba, dismisses fears amid civil war

South Sudan's sacked former army chief Paul Malong sought on Wednesday to allay concerns he might join a revolt after leaving the capital Juba soon after his dismissal, saying he had no "problems" with the government.



Malong's removal followed several resignations by senior generals in recent months alleging tribal bias and war crimes as South Sudan's civil war dragged on. Some said they might join the revolt against President Salva Kiir.



Malong, who was replaced as army chief by General James Ajongo, could not be immediately reached for comment.

...