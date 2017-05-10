Tunisian president orders army to protect oil and gasfields

Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi on Wednesday ordered the army to protect phosphate, gas and oil production facilities after protests aimed at disrupting output broke out in the south of the country.



It is the first time troops in Tunisia will be deployed to protect industrial installations vital to Tunisia's economy.



Tunisia is a small oil and gas producer compared to its OPEC neighbors Libya and Algeria, with production around 44,000 barrels per day.



The government expects to double its phosphate production to 6.5 million tonnes in 2017 .

