Iraqi boys’ horror of Daesh captivity, training

Ahmad was 14 when the militants stormed into the Yazidi heartland around the northern town of Sinjar in the summer of 2014 .



MONSTERS'It was the morning of Aug. 3, 2014, when the Daesh fighters descended on Ahmad's village of Hardan.



So Ahmad, his 13-year-old brother Amin, and four cousins set off on foot while his father drove the others to the nearby village of Khader Amin.



Daesh fighters then captured Ahmad and the other boys at the intersection.



Ahmad and the other boys were then moved to Badush Prison outside the Daesh stronghold of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, where they were kept for 15 days. It was here that Ahmad noticed that every time the militants brought food, the boys would fall asleep immediately after they ate.



Ahmad was among some 200 Yazidi boys sent to a two-month training camp in Tal Afar.



Eventually the boy was smuggled out and taken by motorcycle to a Kurdish peshmerga checkpoint. He was reunited with what remains of his family on Nov. 29 – two years and three months after he was seized by the militants.

