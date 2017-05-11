Israeli Parliament advances bill enshrining state’s Jewish status

The Israeli Parliament gave preliminary approval Wednesday to a bill defining the country as the "national home of the Jewish people" that critics say discriminates against the state's 1948 Palestinian minority.



Some 17.5 percent of Israel's population are Palestinians who remained after Israel's creation in 1948 .



Defining Israel as the "national home of the Jewish people" has also raised concerns among rights activists and others worried over discrimination and attempts to further mix religion and state.



Dichter, however, rejected claims that the law would harm 1948 Palestinians or the Arabic language, saying in the debate ahead of the Wednesday vote that Hebrew would be the national language but Arabic would have a "special status".

...