Injuries as Saudi forces raid eastern town

Several people were injured in eastern Saudi Arabia Wednesday, activists and residents said, when security forces entered the old quarter of Awamiya, where authorities say Shiite militants are hiding.



Saudi authorities say the narrow streets of the old town known as Al-Musawara which date back more than 200 years have become a hideout for Shiite militants believed to be behind attacks on security forces in the majority-Shiite oil-producing region.



Saudi media have published government plans to tear down Al-Musawara, built during Ottoman rule more than 200 years ago, to flush out militants who it says are using its narrow streets to escape arrest.



Authorities accuse the militants of mounting a wave of attacks on security forces and a campaign of intimidation against local Shiites whom they accuse of cooperating with Saudi authorities.

