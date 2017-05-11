Abbas among Muslim leaders invited to summit with Trump

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika are among leaders invited by Saudi King Salman for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.



The summit would come on the heels of a meeting between Abbas and Trump at the White House where they discussed the revival of Palestinian-Israeli negotiations.



There will also be a separate meeting between monarchs of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council and Trump, as well as bilateral talks between the Saudi and U.S. leaders, Riyadh's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said.



Saudi Arabia will be Trump's first foreign stop since becoming president in January.

