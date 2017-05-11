Coalition seeks options for aid to Yemen port

The Arab-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it was determined to help its government retake all areas held by Houthi rebels, including the key port of Hudaida, but would ensure alternative entry routes for badly needed food and medicine.



The source said the coalition was preparing facilities in Aden and Mukalla in south Yemen as an alternative in the event Hudaida port was affected by military operations.



The coalition source said it was developing capacity to deliver aid at the southern ports and at a land crossing in central Yemen – all under the control of its allies in the country's internationally recognized government.



The coalition says much of the civilian suffering in the Hudaida area is caused by the Houthis diverting humanitarian aid supplies to their own forces, a charge the Houthis deny.

