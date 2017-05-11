Tunisia orders army to protect oil, gas fields from protests

Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi Wednesday ordered the army to protect phosphate, gas and oil production facilities after protests aimed at disrupting output broke out in the south of the country.



It is the first time troops in Tunisia will be deployed to protect industrial installations that are key to Tunisia's economy.



Protests have also broken out in another southern province, Kebili.



A local resident in the southern Metaloui region – the heartland of Tunisia's phosphate production – said troops in trucks arrived Wednesday and started setting up barbed wire barricades around facilities.



Tunisia is a small oil and gas producer compared to its OPEC neighbors Libya and Algeria, with production around 44,000 barrels per day.

...