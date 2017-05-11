Trump prods Russia to rein in Assad, Iran

The talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were the highest-level public contact between Trump and the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin since the Republican took office on Jan. 20 .



Trump described his talks with Lavrov as "very, very good".



The U.S. was not part of an accord by Damascus backers Russia and Iran, and rebel supporter Turkey, signed Thursday in the Kazakh capital Astana on establishing de-escalation zones in Syria.



With raids and special forces from the U.S.-led coalition, the SDF are advancing on Raqqa, Daesh's base of operations in Syria, to ultimately take the city.



Ankara strongly opposes U.S. support of the YPG, viewing it as the Syrian extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, which has waged a three-decade insurgency inside Turkey.



Wednesday, the U.S. announced a $10 million reward for information to identify or locate Abu Mohamed al-Jolani, the head of Al-Qaeda's former Syria affiliate the Fateh al-Sham Front.

