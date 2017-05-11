Troublemakers in Iran polls will be ‘slapped,’ Khamenei warns

Iran's supreme leader warned Wednesday that anyone trying to foment unrest around the upcoming presidential election "will definitely be slapped in the face" – a sign authorities want to avoid a repetition of the violence that followed the country's disputed 2009 poll.



"Those who ignore the country's security will definitely be slapped in the face," Khamenei said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.



His comments mirror those of others in the run-up to the election, in which Rouhani faces five opponents.



Authorities blocked Ahmadinejad from running in next week's election.



Khamenei also mentioned a "wealthy American Zionist merchant" trying to interfere in Iran's 2009 election in his comments, likely referring to liberal billionaire George Soros.



Rouhani, whose moderate administration struck the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, is campaigning for another four-year term as Iran's top elected official.

...