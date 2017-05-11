Saudi forces kill "wanted man" at Shiite district: newspaper

Saudi security forces shot dead a wanted man in eastern Saudi Arabia Wednesday, a local newspaper reported, after gunmen tried to stop redevelopment work at the old quarter of Awamiya, where authorities say Shiites are hiding.



Authorities say the narrow streets of the old town known as al-Musawara, which date back more than 200 years, have become a hideout for Shiites believed to be behind attacks on security forces in the majority-Shi'ite oil-producing region.



Saudi media have published government plans to tear down al-Musawara, built during Ottoman rule more than 200 years ago, to flush out fighters who it says are using its narrow streets to escape arrest.



Authorities accuse the fighters of mounting a wave of attacks on security forces and a campaign of intimidation against local Shiites whom they accuse of cooperating with Saudi authorities.

...