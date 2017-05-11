South Sudan's ousted army chief to return to Juba

South Sudan's ousted army chief said he will return to the capital Juba Thursday, two days after being dismissed and leaving the city in a convoy of vehicles, raising concerns over his next move.



General Paul Malong's removal follows the resignations of a string of senior military figures who alleged that there was ethnic bias in the army and that war crimes had been committed as the civil war dragged on.



Ateny told Reuters that President Kiir may meet Malong once he returns.



Malong dismissed the claims.

...