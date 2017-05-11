Somalia asks world to help stabilize ravaged nation

Guterres said the drought was Somalia's "most pressing priority" and appealed for an additional $900 million (828 million euros) by the end of the year to prevent it worsening into a famine.



The U.N. said last week that Somalia will have 1.4 million acutely malnourished children by the end of the year, up 50 percent from late 2016 .



The conference is also looking to ensure Somalia can take greater responsibility for its own security from the 22,000-strong African Union troop deployment.



According to a U.S. defence official, the Pentagon currently has several hundred troops stationed in Somalia, primarily devoted to counter-terror training.



Mogherini pledged 200 million euros to bolster Somalia's development, stability and security.

