Iraq forces launch anti-ISIS push in western desert

Iraqi forces have launched a broad operation to root out fighters from ISIS who have been harassing security forces in remote border areas, officers said Thursday.



Pro-government forces have since retaken most towns and cities in Anbar, but the extremists still control areas near the Syrian border and have desert hideouts from which they harass federal forces.



Iraqi forces are also conducting a major operation further north in Anbar aimed at retaking the last towns along the Euphrates still controlled by ISIS near the Syrian border.

