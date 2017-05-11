UN in talks over control of Syria safe zones

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura speaks during a press briefing following a meeting of the International Syria Support Group's Humanitarian Access Task Force on May 11, 2017 in Geneva. / AFP / Fabrice COFFRINI
UN still has "a million questions" on Syria after Astana deal
UN Security Council expected to meet on Syria safe zones deal
Russia seeks UN backing for deal on Syria safe zones
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
UN still has "a million questions" on Syria after Astana deal
UN Security Council expected to meet on Syria safe zones deal
Russia seeks UN backing for deal on Syria safe zones
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE