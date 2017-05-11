Clashes erupt at Palestinian protest to support hunger strikers

Clashes erupted in the occupied West Bank on Thursday between Israeli soldiers and hundreds of Palestinians protesting in support of hunger strikers in Israeli jails, leaving at least two people wounded.



The protest was called in support of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails since April 17 .



Hunger strikers have issued a list of demands including better medical services, family visits and more dignified detention conditions.



Barghouti, a senior member of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah party and a highly popular figure among Palestinians, is serving five life sentences over his role in the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising.

...