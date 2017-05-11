Iraqi forces move to surround Mosul's Old City, held by ISIS

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces were moving to surround Mosul's Old City on Thursday, a week after launching a fresh push to drive ISIS militants from areas they still hold, according to an Iraqi officer overseeing the operation.



Iraqi special forces Lt. Gen. Sami al-Arathi said battle plans had changed and a northern advance was launched last week after Iraqi forces struggled to push into the Old City from the south.



As Iraqi army and federal police forces push from the north, the country's special forces are moving toward the Old City through Mosul's western industrial neighborhoods.

...