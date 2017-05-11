Pentagon head makes clear US commitment to protecting Turkey

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis on Thursday made clear that America is committed to protecting Turkey, a NATO ally upset the Trump administration has agreed to arm anti-ISIS fighters in Syria that Turkey considers terrorists.



Mattis stressed the enduring nature of the U.S.-Turkey relationship in a meeting with Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, the first face-to-face contact between officials from the two countries since the U.S. announcement about military support for the Syrian Kurds.



Turkey wants the arms agreement reversed, and Yildirim on Wednesday said the U.S. cannot use one terrorist group to fight another.



A spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS, Col. John Dorrian, said Wednesday that the weapons would be delivered to the Kurds soon.

...