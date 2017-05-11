Italy arrests Libyan suspected of involvement in migrant murder

Italy has arrested a Libyan man suspected of involvement in the killing last week of a migrant, who was shot dead when he refused to take off his baseball cap, police said on Thursday.



A second Libyan had boarded another boat packed with migrants and he has also been detained and faces people-smuggling charges, police said on Thursday.



Separately, police said three Nigerians were detained in Sicily on Thursday and face charges of allegedly killing, torturing and sexually assaulting other Africans while they were trapped in Libya awaiting a passage to Italy.

