Coalition: ISIS town fall 'victory' for Syria Kurdish partner

The capture of a key Syrian town and a nearby dam from ISIS militants by Syrian Kurdish-led forces undermines the ISIS's ability to defend its de facto capital, Raqqa and disrupts its ability to plan attacks in Western countries, the U.S.-led international coalition said Thursday.



Tabqa and the nearby dam, Syria's largest, were seized a day earlier in an offensive that lasted nearly seven weeks, with the backing of airstrikes from the international coalition.



Coalition spokesman Col. John Dorrian said the capture of Tabqa is "yet another victory" for the Kurdish-led forces, the U.S.'s most effective partner on the ground in Syria fighting ISIS.



The SDF, which also includes Arab fighters, has captured large swathes of land in northern Syria from ISIS with the help of U.S.-led airstrikes.



Unnerved by the Kurdish advances along the border, Turkey sent troops into Syria last year to help allied Syrian forces battle ISIS and block the SDF.

...