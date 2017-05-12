Yemeni government rejects southern autonomous council

The Yemeni government Friday rejected a new council formed by senior tribal, military and political figures that seeks the secession of southern Yemen, saying it would deepen divisions and play into the hands of Iran-backed Houthi rebels.



On Thursday, Aidaroos al-Zubaidi, a former governor of Aden, Yemen's main southern city, declared the council would establish a "national political leadership" under his presidency that would represent and administer the south.



Zubaidi announced the council's creation in a televised address Thursday in front of the flag of the former nation of South Yemen, whose forces were defeated by the north in 1994 and brought into a reunified country.

...