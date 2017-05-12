UN urges Bahrain to end torture, solitary confinement

The United Nations Committee against Torture Friday called on Bahrain to release prominent activist Nabeel Rajab from more than nine months of solitary confinement and investigate widespread allegations of ill-treatment and torture of detainees.



The United Nations panel, composed of 10 independent experts, conducted its first review of Bahrain's record in five years at a session ending Friday.



Abdulla Faisal Aldosari, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs who led Bahrain's delegation, said it faced national security challenges but was acting on torture complaints. So far 52 cases had been brought to criminal courts in which 101 suspects had been found guilty of torture, he said.

