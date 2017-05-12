More than 1,200 'quit Damascus rebel zones' under deal

More than 1,200 people including rebels left two opposition-held districts of Damascus on Friday under an agreement that will bring Syria's government closer to exerting full control over the capital.



According to Syrian state news agency SANA, 718 rebels were among a total of 1,246 people evacuated from the Damascus districts of Barzeh and Tishrin.



Earlier on Friday, SANA said that 664 people including 103 rebels had left the northern district of Barzeh, but it did not give a number for Tishrin.



The deal for Barzeh was agreed first and the evacuations began on Monday, with 1,022 people including 560 rebels leaving the district and heading to the country's north.

...