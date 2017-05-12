Iran candidates exchange barbs in fiery final debate

Iran's six presidential candidates exchanged barbs in their final debate on Friday, accusing each other of corruption and economic mismanagement a week ahead of the election.



Seeking a second four-year term, moderate President Hassan Rouhani has been on the offensive all week, framing the vote as a choice between greater social freedoms and repression.



Hardline Tehran mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf repeatedly returned to his theme that Rouhani's administration had only benefited the "four percents" at the top of society.



The six candidates selected to run by the conservative-dominated Guardian Council are evenly split between moderate-reformists on one side and hardliners on the other, and the debates have the feel of two teams clashing.



Some of the fiercest exchanges were between Ghalibaf and Iran's reformist vice president, Eshaq Jahangiri, who accused each other of corruption and making empty promises.

...