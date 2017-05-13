Way forward for Libya uncertain despite ‘breakthrough’ meeting

Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar, a figurehead in the east of the country, and Fayez Seraj, the head of a U.N.-backed government in Tripoli, appeared at ease as they broke more than a year of deadlock between them at talks in Abu Dhabi last week.



Last month there was also a meeting in Rome between the heads of two parliaments based in Tripoli and the east, one aligned with the GNA and the other with Haftar.



Haftar is said to want a three-member ruling council that includes himself and Aguila Saleh, head of the eastern Parliament, alongside Seraj.



But that would leave out key constituencies represented in Seraj's current leadership council, including southern Libya and the city of Misrata, whose powerful military brigades have been broadly aligned with the GNA and against Haftar.



One brigade said it had shut the Foreign Ministry, where pictures of Haftar were posted captioned: "No to the war criminal Khalifa Haftar".



Seraj did not travel to Egypt for a follow-up meeting with Haftar originally expected Thursday.

...