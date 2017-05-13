As heat looms, post-Daesh Mosul faces water crisis

In the battle against militants in northern Iraq, the village of Sayramun was recaptured in February but remains as isolated as ever and crucially still has no drinking water.



Electricity has not been restored to Sayramun and the local water treatment plant also remains offline, forcing residents to drink boiled river water.



Some 70 families have returned to the village since the area was retaken from Daesh (ISIS) by Iraqi security forces, but the lack of water is an obstacle.



Access to water isn't always much better in the many camps that have mushroomed around Mosul since Iraqi forces launched their operation to retake the militants' last major bastion in the country.



The camps are overcrowded, there isn't enough bottled water for everybody and the water that is trucked in hasn't always been adequately treated because too few plants are operational.

