With tunnel lifeline cut, tension rises on rebel enclave

tension rises on rebel enclave



For nearly four years, food, fuel and medicine have traveled across front lines into the besieged eastern suburbs of Damascus through a network of underground tunnels. But an army offensive near the Syrian capital has shut the routes into the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta, causing supplies to dwindle and prices to rocket, residents say.



As the army tightens the noose, fighters and civilians are bracing for a full-blown assault and shortages that could last through the winter.



The army assault entered a higher gear in recent months in the districts of Barzeh and Qaboun, at the capital's eastern edges, which abruptly ended a local truce that had been in place with rebels there since 2014 .



Government forces have now swept into most of the two districts.



The tunnels have been a target of army operations, with several blown up in recent months, it has said.



In eastern Ghouta, a bout of renewed rebel infighting, after a rebel attack at the fringes of Damascus quickly fizzled out in March, could play into the government's hands.

