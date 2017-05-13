Aid officials report Jordan spike in Syrian deportations

Life as a refugee in Jordan suddenly ended for a Syrian carpenter when he was summoned for interrogation, blindfolded and sent on a bus back to Syria with his wife and four children the next morning. After more than four years in Jordan, the 31-year-old is back in a war zone where he fears for his family's safety and struggles to find work.



Deportations from Jordan have spiked in recent months, with entire Syrian families sent back for the first time, including large numbers of children, two international aid officials said. One official said that more than one-third of several thousand refugees who went back to Syria between January and April were forcibly deported, while others returned voluntarily.



Close to 660,000 are registered as refugees in Jordan.



The aid officials said the recent rise in deportations is apparently linked to a security crackdown launched after Daesh militants killed 10 people in a series of attacks in Jordan in December.



International aid officials said they intervened successfully in some cases, preventing deportations of refugees who had been caught working without permits or had left Jordan's three refugee camps without proper procedure. They said they can do little in alleged security cases, especially outside the camps where more than 80 percent of Syrian refugees live.

...