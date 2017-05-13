Iranian candidates exchange barbs in fiery final debate

Iran's six presidential candidates exchanged barbs in their final debate Friday, accusing each other of corruption and economic mismanagement a week ahead of the election. Seeking a second four-year term, moderate President Hassan Rouhani has been on the offensive all week, framing the vote as a choice between greater social freedoms and repression.



Hard-line Tehran Mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf repeatedly returned to his theme that Rouhani's administration had only benefited the "4 percenters" at the top of society.



Preacher and jurist Ebrahim Raisi is seen as the leading conservative, though still a distant second to Rouhani in unofficial polls ahead of the May 19 vote.



Some of the fiercest exchanges were between Ghalibaf and Iran's reformist vice president, Eshaq Jahangiri, who accused each other of corruption and making empty promises.

...