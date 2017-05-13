US nears $100B arms deal for Saudi Arabia: White House official

The United States is close to completing a series of arms deals for Saudi Arabia totaling more than $100 billion, a senior White House official said Friday, a week ahead of President Donald Trump's planned visit to Riyadh.



The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the arms package could end up surpassing more than $300 billion over a decade to help Saudi Arabia boost its defensive capabilities while still maintaining U.S. ally Israel's qualitative military edge over its neighbors.



The package is being developed to coincide with Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia.



While in Riyadh, the official said Trump would attend three major events: A series of meeting with Saudi officials, a separate session with leaders of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council and a lunch with Arab and Muslim leaders, 56 of whom have been invited, to discuss combating extremism and cracking down on illicit financing.

