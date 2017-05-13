Palestinians hold local elections in West Bank but not Gaza

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank voted Saturday in municipal elections that underscored deep rifts between president Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah party and rival Hamas which runs the Gaza Strip.



The West Bank and Gaza have not participated in an election together since 2006, when Hamas swept Palestinian parliamentary polls, sparking a conflict that led to near civil war in Gaza the following year.



Voting for around 300 municipal councils opened at 7:00 am (0400 GMT) Saturday at dozens of schools across the West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel for half a century.

