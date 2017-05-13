Number of civilians fleeing Mosul swells: aid group

The number of people fleeing the fighting in the Iraqi city of Mosul is reaching new highs and the condition of the displaced civilians is deteriorating, an aid group said Saturday.



More than 20,000 fleeing civilians were brought to a camp for displaced people in Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul, Thursday, NRC said, describing that figure as "a six-fold increase from the previous day".



Around half a million people are currently displaced as a result of the offensive launched by the security forces in mid-October to retake Mosul, which was the extremists' last major bastion in Iraq.

...