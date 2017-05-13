All eyes on turnout as Iran election looms closer

Iran's presidential election may turn on turnout.



However, Rouhani's bid for another four-year term comes amid apathy and grumbling from an electorate that largely hasn't seen the benefits of his signature nuclear deal with world powers. As his opponents promise populist cash handouts to the poor, Rouhani needs all the voters he can to cast ballots on May 19 .



Rouhani faces five opponents in the election, but some may well drop out in the coming days to boost the chances of the most-prominent candidates.



A reformist dropping out ahead of the 2013 election helped Rouhani edge out a nearly 51 percent majority to win. That election saw turnout of 73 percent, a high figure Rouhani will need to duplicate among Iran's 56.4 million eligible voters this time around.



That's exactly the kind of voter Rouhani needs to inspire. About a third of eligible voters live in big cities where Rouhani remains popular and where average turnout is around 40 percent.

