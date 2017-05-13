Pakistani, child killed in Saudi town gunfire

Saudi authorities blocked roads in a flashpoint Shiite town Saturday, residents said a day after security officials reported that gunmen killed a two-year-old boy and a Pakistani man.



There was also firing by police, residents said.



The ministry said 14 people were wounded in the shooting, including two Pakistanis, an Indian, a Sudanese and four policemen.



Residents had first reported gunfire on Wednesday in Awamiya, a town on the Gulf coast.



Early Saturday more gunfire sounded in the area, where authorities blocked roads, a resident said.

...