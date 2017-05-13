Deal reached to evacuate rebel-held Damascus district: SANA

Syria's government has reached a deal with rebels in the Qabun neighborhood of Damascus for the evacuation of opposition fighters, Syrian state media and a monitor said on Saturday.



The deal comes after similar evacuations from neighboring rebel-held Damascus districts and a government advance in Qabun.



The Qabun agreement comes after similar deals to evacuate neighboring Barzeh and Tishrin districts.



The evacuations are the latest in a string of similar deals between the government and rebels under which opposition fighters are granted safe passage in exchange for surrendering.

