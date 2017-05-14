Evacuation of rebel Damascus district begins

Civilians and rebels began evacuating a third opposition-held district of Damascus on Sunday, bringing the government closer to cementing its control over the Syrian capital.



The agreement mirrors those implemented earlier this week in the nearby rebel-held districts of Barzeh and Tishrin.



The evacuation deal came on Saturday night after government forces advanced inside the neighborhood.



The government says the deals are the best way to end the six-year war, but the opposition says it is forced into the agreements by regime bombardment and siege.

...