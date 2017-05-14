Western envoys shun Qatar event attended by Sudan's Bashir

Western diplomats shunned the opening ceremony of a conference in Qatar on Sunday attended by Sudan's president, who is wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court (ICC).



Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who came to power in Sudan in a 1989 Islamist and military-backed coup, has continued to travel abroad since the ICC charged him with genocide and crimes against humanity in 2008 .



But his appearance on a list of speakers at a humanitarian conference in Doha on Sunday attended by the deputy head of the United Nations prompted the U.S., Canadian and Australian ambassadors to boycott the event, according to two Western diplomats in Doha.

