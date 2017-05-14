Israel dismisses US concern over embassy move to Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday challenged US concerns over moving the American embassy to Jerusalem, in what Haaretz newspaper called his "first public dispute" with the Trump administration.



US President Donald Trump had promised during his campaign to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, whose status is one of the thorniest issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



Israel occupied the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 1967 . It later annexed east Jerusalem in a move never recognised by the international community.

